Montgomery Police Arrest Fourth Suspect in March 30 Homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have announced they have charged a 17-year-old with murder.

Police say he is the fourth suspect in the March 30 killing of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard of Montgomery. The murder happened in the 400 block of Buford Street.

The juvenile was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

In addition, police say a 15-year-old juvenile, a 16-year-old juvenile and 23-year-old Deandre Byers have all been charged in the case.