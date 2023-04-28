UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Suspect Held without Bond in Dadeville Mass Shooting

by WAKA 8

The 15-year-old who is one of six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting is being held without bond.

District Attorney Mike Segrest says the state intends to file a motion to transfer that juvenile to adult court. The juvenile court will have a hearing to determine if that happens.

The 15-year-old hasn’t been identified due to his age.

The other five suspects are: Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, who are cousins; as well as Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn. The other two suspects denied bond are 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee, who are brothers.

All six are charged with four counts of reckless murder in the shooting that happened Saturday night, April 15. It happened at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in downtown Dadeville.

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in the shooting, some seriously. It happened at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

The four people killed in the shooting are identified as: 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, of Dadeville, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, of Opelika, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, of Dadeville, and 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, of Camp Hill. The party was for Dowdell’s sister.

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.