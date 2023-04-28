UPDATE: Two of Four Prattville Theft Suspects Identified

by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says two of four felony theft suspects in Prattville have now been identified.

On April 25, Prattville police investigators released a photo of four suspects wanted for theft of property 2nd degree.

On Saturday, April 15, at the Shell gas station at 2591 Cobbs Ford Road, investigators say the suspects entered the business, walked out, and one suspect quickly returned.

Police say that suspect walked behind the checkout counter, took $1,600 in cash from the register, and ran out of the store. The suspects were seen driving off in a 2011 Honda CRV.

Investigators say as a result of an anonymous tip provided through CrimeStoppers, two of the suspects have been identified. As a thank you to the tipster, CrimeStoppers will be providing a cash reward to that person.

Investigators say two suspects remain unidentified, the suspect wearing a Nike baseball cap and the suspect in a white shirt. Both of these suspects are still at large and wanted by law enforcement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the remaining two suspects to contact law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.