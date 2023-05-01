CrimeStoppers Tip Leads Police to Montgomery Fugitive Suspect

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say an anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has helped them capture fugitive Lakeisha Hawkins.

On Monday, April 17, members of the Montgomery Police Department Gang Investigations Unit were in the 500 block of Eastdale Road South when units observed Hawkins, 35, in the area, according to CrimeStoppers.

Hawkins was taken into custody for outstanding warrants with the Montgomery Police Department, theft of property 1st degree with Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, and theft of property 3rd degree with Opelika Police Department, CrimeStoppers says.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will be providing a cash reward that will be paid to the tipster.

If you can provide information to help solve crime, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.