Montgomery Area Food Bank Provides Service Across Much of Alabama

by Teresa Lawson

May first marks the beginning of Child Hunger Month– today we got a first hand glance at what the Montgomery area food bank is doing to help fight hunger across the state.

The Montgomery area food bank services 35 counties across Alabama, making it their goal to deliver food to their neighbors in need.

By receiving food from Wal-Mart, Publix and Big Lots and by gaining the support of statewide agencies, faith based organizations and churches the Montgomery area food bank is able to provide more than 22 million meals per year to families.

With 5 warehouses, a fleet of trucks and a network that delivers outreach services to those in need the program still has room to grow– starting with a state of the art freezer that makes servicing even more people possible.

Making room to help support the community during the expected and the unexpected the food bank now also has an area specifically devoted to natural disasters crisis.