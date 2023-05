by WAKA 8

A Montgomery man has been killed after being hit by an SUV.

Alabama State Troopers say 29-year-old Arondi L. Stoudemire was killed when he was struck by an SUV driven by 43-year-old Constance D. Conrad-Jones of Enterprise. Stoudemire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident happened on Interstate 65 near the 174 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Montgomery, in Montgomery County at around 11:18PM Sunday.