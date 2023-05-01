More Alabamians Eligible for WIC Benefits

by WAKA 8

Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as WIC) have increased and additional people may qualify, according to the Alabama Dept. of Public Health.

If you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or are currently breastfeeding; or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Increased cash value benefits are available to purchase fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, with each child receiving $25 a month, pregnant and postpartum women receiving $44 a month, and breastfeeding women receiving $49 a month. I

n addition to nutritious food benefits, WIC participants receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals. Alabama’s WIC Program provides electronic food benefits, making the shopping experience much easier.

Under the 2023 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible for the program. WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

Family Size* Annual Income Weekly Income

2 $36,482 $702

3 $45,991 $885

4 $55,500 $1,068

5 $65,009 $1,251

6 $74,518 $1,434

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

*For additional family sizes, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/assets/income.guidelines.pdf

WIC participants must have both a limited income and a nutritional need. Families who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of WIC’s higher income limits.

For more information, go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

— Information from Alabama Department of Public Health