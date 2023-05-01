Plentiful Sunshine This Week!

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with some passing clouds but overall calm. Sunshine will be abundant throughout the day and rain chances are ZERO! Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 70s. Winds will pick up throughout the day, with a westerly winds anywhere between 10-20mph, potentially gusting as high as 30mph. Clear skies will hang around tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will start off similar to Monday, and the day will be copy and paste conditions from today! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plentiful sunshine.

The upcoming week will be very calm and mild, with most days hovering in the 70s and tons of sunshine. The next chance of rain will arrive Friday but even then, rain chances remain slim. Rain chances will increase over the weekend, and storms could impact the area.