Auburn Quarterback TJ Finley Enters Transfer Portal

by WAKA 8

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has announced that he will enter the transfer portal after two years with the Tigers.

Finley had transferred from LSU to Auburn before the 2021 season. He started the last three games of that season when then-starting quarterback Bo Nix was injured.

Finley was starting quarterback in 2022 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Penn State.

Finley threw for 431 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions in 2022.