Baptist Health, Trenholm State Launch Nursing Partnership

by WAKA 8

A new nursing education partnership has been announced between Baptist Health and Trenholm State Community College.

The Licensed Practical Nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The curriculum is designed to provide students current nursing education and practice utilizing the standards from Quality and Safety Education for Nurses. and the National League of Nursing.

“We hope that this partnership will really grow with what we are doing with Baptist Health and not just LPNs, but we can grow other partnerships in other healthcare fields,” Brad Frisks, executive vice president of Trenholm State Community College, said.

“We recognize for a while that we are in a true nursing shortage, so to be able to provide our young professionals an opportunity to be a part of the solution, a part of the healthcare team, it’s exciting,” Tiffany Bass, chief nursing officer for Baptist Health, said.

The program is now available for registration.

CLICK HERE for more information