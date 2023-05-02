Montgomery Biscuits Helping to Bring Mental Health Awareness with Strike Out Stigma Week

by Teresa Lawson

May is mental health awareness month. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, and The Montgomery Biscuits are banning together for strike out stigma week. a week long of exciting events at River Walk Stadium to help bring awareness to mental health.

Last July 9-8-8 became the mental health equivalent of 911 for mental emergencies and since then 9-8-8 has received more than 30,000 contacts that’s txt chats and calls, some who were on the verge of suicide.

Mental health can be especially difficult for those who have taken the oath to protect and serve our country– making mental health awareness a fight fit for us all.

There are currently four mental health crisis centers operating across the state with two more scheduled to open this summer and fall. Carastar Health is the mental health resource here in Montgomery offering mental health assistance to individuals as young as five years old– regardless of insurance coverage.

Events will be held throughout the week for students, citizens and veterans. The Montgomery Biscuits’ 5th annual strike out stigma game night is on Friday May 4th at 6:35 p.m. purchase your tickets here