Montgomery County Officials Announce Summer Youth Programs

by WAKA 8

Montgomery County leaders have announced plans for youth activities this summer.

The county commission and sheriff’s office will be offering summer programs and events to keep youth occupied once the school year ends. They include youth camps, fishing events, deputy day in the park, exercise programs and summer sports.

“We have these different programs that we are offering to the youth from the fishing rodeo to the camps to the STEM projects and everything’s free,” County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said.

“The sheriff’s got so many great things. He’s got his own fishing day that he has got for the youth. He also has got the show and tell camp at the end of the summer. Instead of hanging around the streets during the summer, let’s get involved in something that’s going to really help them, not only physically but emotionall,y and also help them intellectually,” he said.

The summer programs run from May through August.

CLICK HERE for more information