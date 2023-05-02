Pay It Forward: Danny Parker of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Danny Parker manages the Food Outlet on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.

While the store keeps him busy, he’s never too busy to help someone.

One of his employees nominated him for the Pay It Forward award for the special way he treats his employees and customers.

“Well, Mr. Parker is the type of gentleman that he gives anyone a chance on a job,” said nominator Vikiki Jerido. “He gives back to the community. If a customer comes in here and may come up short, he’ll take care of it for them. If they come in here and need something, he will go in his pocket and will buy it for them. He does not pass judgement on his customers or his employees. He sees his customers and employees as family,” said Jerido.

That’s why Stewart Vance from the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to him. Parker says he never expected an award like this because he is just doing what comes naturally.

“I feel like everyone deserves a chance, and anyway we can help the community and people in need, that’s what we stand for here,” said Parker.