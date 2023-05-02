Selma Launches Community Recycling Education Program

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Selma hosted a recycling education event today to kick-off a new recycling program in the city.

It was a day of fun in the sun — with an eye on the future — of planet Earth.

The Earth Day Recycling Festival was designed to help educate young school children about recycling.

And organizers says the event also kicks off — the launch of a new community education recycling program in the city.

“To kind of get people geared up for what is recycling. And what are the types of items that you can recycle,” said Danielle Wooten.

The festival featured 22 different stations with a fun treat or activities — or cool facts about the environment and recycling.

“At ADEM we say everyday is Earth Day,” said Jerome Hand.

“We try to get the kids when they’re younger you know. So, they’ll, so they’ll have an interest in it. And they’ll know that they have a role in protecting their own environment.”

“It’s so good to see the kids get the hands on experience, to learn things that a lot of them weren’t aware of before,” said Wooten.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management funded the Earth Day Recycling Festival.