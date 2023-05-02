Sunshine, Warm Afternoons, Cool Nights Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was cool again across central and south Alabama, with morning lows in the low and mid 40s in most locations. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the morning. Temperatures were in the low 70s in most locations prior to midday. Tuesday afternoon looks warmer than Monday but similarly breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a west wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night looks cool again with lows in the upper 40s and a mainly clear sky. Wednesday looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday also looks mainly sunny and warm with highs near 80°. Clouds increase Friday, with isolated showers possible. However, Cinco De Mayo does not look like a washout.

The weekend looks wetter, with at least scattered showers and storms about Saturday and Sunday. However, temperatures could be warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. The rain chance trends down next week, but not to zero. Isolated showers or storms appear possible Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the rain chance may increase again during the middle and end of next week.