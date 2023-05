by WAKA 8

Alabama State Troopers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a Troy man.

State troopers say 31-year-old Roger James Zorn, Jr. was hit on U.S. Highway 231, about four miles south of Troy at about 3:56AM Saturday.

Investigators say the driver left the scene.

State troopers have released no other information. If you have any information concerning this crash, please contact ALEA at (334) 983-4587.