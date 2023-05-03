Selma Police Officers Shoot for Firearms Requalification

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The state of Alabama requires annual firearms re-qualifications for all law enforcement officers in the state. And police officers in Selma have been out on the firing range all week long.

It’s tough to be a cop this day and age. Gun violence continues to rise. And police are the first line of defense against it.

Travion Hodge has been on the force for over two years.

“It takes a person of a special character to want to become a police officer. It’s kind of like you got to be I’d say God-sent to want to be in this type of career,” said Hodge.

“They want to help the community,” said SPD Firearms Instructor John Brock.

Each year officers must requalify with their firearms — in order to be a certified law enforcement officer.

And that ensures officers are proficient with their weapons — and qualified to carry them.

“To be a police officer you have to carry a weapon. And you’ve got to be proficient with it,” said Brock.

Officers must score at least a 70 — in order to requalify. The state only requires requalifying for handguns. However, Selma PD requires a little bit more.

“They qualify with every weapon they got, pistols, shotgun, rifles, sub-guns, of-duty back ups, sniper rifles,” said Brock.

“Every weapon the department issues out — the officers that are issued to them, that particular weapon has got to qualify.”

“As a police officer we’re responsible for every bullet that comes out of our weapon. So, it’s essential that we’re proficient with our firearms,” said Hodge.

“We never want to have to use it, we pray that we never have to use it. But just in case, that’s unfortunate if it happens, that we are prepared to do so.”

Brock says officers will do — combat — night fire — and tactical training with their weapons — in the fall.

Any officer who fails to requalify — could have their certification with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission — revoked.