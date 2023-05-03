Sunshine For Now; Clouds Increase With Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was quite cool yet again for central and south Alabama. Temperatures fell into the low and mid 40s in most locations, well below average for May 3rd. However, midday temperatures rebounded into the low and mid 70s. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Wind remains fairly breezy out of the northwest, but wind speeds likely remain lower than Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday night looks cool one more time, with lows in the 40s in most locations. Thursday looks mainly sunny one more time, with temperatures warming to near 80°. Clouds increase Friday with isolated showers during the afternoon and possibly evening. However, rain chances still look more substantial this weekend. Daytime showers and storms become scattered about both Saturday and Sunday.

Chances for rain remain in our forecast for at least the first few days of next week. Longer range model solutions trended wetter next Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms may become at least widely scattered each day. Despite more clouds and chance for rain this weekend and beyond, temperatures look warmer and more May-like. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.