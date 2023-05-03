Vandalism on the Rise across Montgomery- Crimestoppers offering $500 Reward

by Teresa Lawson

Vandalism is on the rise across Montgomery with recent reports showing more than 170 cases over a thirty day period– the latest case occurring just last night at a community garden– leaving its caretaker saying enough is enough.

Consuela Bradley oversees the New Town Community Garden in North Montgomery within legacy heritage a non profit organization determined to grow and offer fresh produce to seniors. In her time in the neighborhood she has had several vandalism attempts that have left her with damaged property and theft. Ranging from broken water lines, mangled fences, stolen trees and plants. The latest, with thieves taking newly installed fence posts out of the ground.

Now, in partnership with Crimestoppers a $500 dollar reward is being offered to anyone who has information that could lead finding the person or persons responsible for vandalism at New Town Community Gardens, if you have information call crime stoppers that number is 215 stop