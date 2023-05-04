ADVA teams up with the Montgomery Biscuits for new “Service Never Stops” campaign

by WAKA 8

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and its community providers have teamed up with the Montgomery Biscuits for a new campaign called “Service Never Stops.”

ADVA officials say responsibility, dependability and leadership are three of the many skilled learned while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and after service is completed, the traits and characteristics continue to be an attribute for your community and state.

In an effort to acknowledge the individualized and uniformed skillset of service members and veterans in Alabama, the “Service Never Stops” campaign recognizes that regardless of the bravery and heroism of our veterans, the mission continues in serving each other.

Physical and mental illness, along with substance abuse, continue to be a war many veterans face after their military service. ADVA says connectedness, communication and seeking assistance are steps everyone can take to increase the well-being of Alabama’s 400,000 veterans.

ADVA and its community providers are partnering with the Montgomery Biscuits this weekend to promote the new campaign. The Biscuits’ Military Appreciation Night will be held Saturday, May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

WAKA News Anchor Ellis Eskew sat down with Brandon Miller from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs to talk about the new campaign. You can watch that interview above.