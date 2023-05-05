Fire Heavily Damages Montgomery Apartment Building

Fire at Montgomery apartment building, Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Photo from Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department

A building at a Montgomery apartment complex has been heavily damaged by fire.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department was called to the fire in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard at the Reserve at Boardwalk Apartments just before 3:30PM Thursday. They found a two-story building with heavy smoke and flames in the attic and roof area.

A second alarm was declared.

No one was injured in the fire. the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Chaplain was on the scene to help people who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

