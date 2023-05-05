President Biden Declares Federal Disaster for March Storms in Alabama

by WAKA 8

President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Alabama and ordered federal assistance to help in the recovery from storms that hit in late March.

His order will supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 24 to March 27, 2023.

Federal funding is available to eligible governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities in the counties of: Chambers, Colbert, Coosa, Elmore, Lauderdale, Macon, Marion, Morgan, Randolph and Tallapoosa.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

— Information from The White House