U.S. Marshal: Violent Fugitive Captured in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says a fugitive wanted in several Alabama cities has been captured in Montgomery.

Chief Deputy M. Dante Gordon with the U.S. Marshals Service in the Middle District of Alabama says investigators received information that Carlos Higginbottom was in the area of Green Forest Court. That location is between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road.

Gordon says Higginbottom is wanted in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville on numerous violent offenses with a total bond of $3 million.

Gordon says when deputies arrived at the scene, Higginbottom refused to answer the door but was arrested without incident a short time later.

Higginbottom will be taken to the Montgomery County Jail to await extradition to the neighboring cities.