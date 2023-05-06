Man Seriously Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Police spokesman Capt. Jarrett Williams says at about 12:02 this morning, officers and fire medics were called to the 200 block of John Morris Avenue. That is just off Norman Bridge Road, just outside of the bypass.

That’s where the man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests. Police have released no other information.