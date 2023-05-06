Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found.

Police say the body of 58-year-old Lomax Hornsby of Montgomery was discovered at about 10:45AM Thursday. Investigators say Hornsby’s body was discovered in the 400 bock of Mcginnis Street with a gunshot wound.

That location is near Day Street, west of Interstate 65.

Police have released no other details. If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.