Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to Hold Gun Buyback Program

by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will hold a gun buyback program on Saturday, May 20.

CrimeStoppers and the city of Montgomery will hold the event starting at 10AM at the Resurrection Catholic Mission at 2815 Forbes Drive.

People can surrender guns anonymously and get a gift card for $50 for any rifle or shotgun, $100 for any functioning handgun, and $200 for an assault and/or semi-automatic rifle.

CrimeStoppers says the purpose is to provide a safe and anonymous way for community members to turn in firearms they no longer need or want. In past events, it says many participants were widows who were left numerous guns by their loved one, single adults who were given a gun by their parents and were never taught how to use it or parents who didn’t want a gun falling into the hands of their child.

CrimeStoppers says the event will also provide an opportunity to educate the public. Trained professionals will be on site to give attendees resource materials from service providers such as Council On Substance Abuse, Montgomery District Attorney’s Helping Family Initiative, One Place Family Justice Center and Resurrection Catholic Missions.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will also be conducting a blood drive.

CrimeStoppers says if you provide a valuable resource to the community such as summer programs, mentoring or

counseling, and you would like to set up a table during the event, contact CrimeStoppers by calling (334) 215-7867 or sending an email to: CrimeStoppers@215stop.com.

Anyone who wants to attend should transport your firearms unloaded and in the trunk of your vehicle. All guns will be accepted, no questions asked, in exchange for a gift card ranging from $50 to $200.