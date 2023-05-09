Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive This Saturday

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The country’s largest single-day food drive is this weekend. And organizers are asking for your help — to Stamp Out Hunger.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is conducted annually — by the the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. And this Saturday — letter carriers will be looking to do more than just deliver the mail — when they stop by your mailbox.

“This particular weekend, the 13th, we ‘re asking folks to put a few canned items, non-perishable items in a plastic bag that has a little handle on it. Hang it on the mailbox. And the carriers going to come by. He’s going to pick that bag up,” said Jeff Harrison with the Selma Area Food Bank.

“Not only will they be toting the mail but they’ll be toting groceries.”

It’s all a part of the 31st Annual National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The event provides an easy way for people to donate — and help someone in need.

“We’re feeding kids,” said Selma Postmaster Jeffery Gardner.

“And we’re taking care of people who don’t have food. And don’t have those opportunities like you and I may have.”

The food that’s collected is distributed locally.

The Selma Area Food Bank supplies food to food pantries and churches in Perry, Marengo, Wilcox and Dallas counties — areas known to have high poverty.

“The more we get in the more we can put out to help feed our neighbors. And everything that they collect here locally — stays locally. And we get it in sort it out and redistribute it,” said Harrison.

“It’s a way for us to restock and resupply. The COVID interruptions we’re still dealing with that in our food chain. And so this helps us fill some of those gaps.”

Of course, the food drive in the Montgomery will benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank — which serves 12 central Alabama counties.