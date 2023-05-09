Maxwell AFB Discusses Upcoming Job Fair in Lake Martin Area

by Carrington Cole

Maxwell Air Force Base are holding a job fair on Wednesday, May 10. It will be held in the Lake Martin Recreation Center from 9am – 1pm.

They are hiring staff for the Lake Martin Recreation Center, which is an exclusive waterfront park and campground for the Department of Defense. Open positions include: Custodial Workers, Laborers, Recreation Aids, and Assistant Operations Manager. The hourly pay range varies from $15-$35.

Attendees are encouraged to apply online prior to the job fair or apply in person.