Montgomery Rotary Club Provides Checks to Two Non-Profits

by WAKA 8

Two Montgomery non-profits are getting a financial boost, thanks to the Montgomery Rotary Club.

Club members have just finished their annual fundraising drive.

Child Protect is getting a check for $16,000 for air conditioning needs. It is an agency that helps children who are the victims of abuse or who have witnessed a crime. Workers interview children, provide counseling and get them ready in case they have to go to court.

The other check is for $6,400 and goes to Hope Inspired Ministries, which provides employment training and life skills to help people get back on their feet. The money will go toward an outdoor garden area so that people have a place to take a break in between classes.

The Montgomery Rotary Club is one of four clubs in town. It’s the oldest of the four and is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.