Pay It Forward: Shirley Caldwell of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

It’s not uncommon to see Shirley Caldwell cutting the grass, cooking meals or running errands for others.

It’s her way of loving them well.

“Because God taught us to love each other no matter what. And we’re supposed to help each other. So it’s no matter big or small, children, the elderly, I do it all,” said Caldwell.

Her cousin and Pay It Forward nominator, Monaque Brown says she’s been there for her as well.

“I remember going home one day and I was on the brink of tears and I was taking care of my mother. My sisters and brothers were away. I was saying to myself, ‘I need some help, somebody got to help me.’ Believe it or not, a couple days later she called me out of the blue. It’s unbelievable and asked me, ‘do you need any help?.’ I said, ‘yes I do!’ And she came around and started helping me and helped me until the time my mother passed away. She did that for me,” said Brown.