Wetumpka Hoping to Increase Tourism with Unique City Attractions

by Teresa Lawson

HGTV increased Wetumpka’s popularity but many don’t know that Wetumpka holds the oldest history in Alabama, with an even more notable event taught to children across the country.

Between 80 to 83 million years ago while dinosaurs walked the earth a meteor about 1,250 feet in size hit the eastern side of what is now the city of Wetumka making the city a unique tourist area in its own right.

Now, the city has retained STAMP and Yellow House Publishing to help them showcase areas like the crater that make Wetumpka special.

White Water Rafting, visiting parks, gardens and even purchasing one of a kind art pieces set Wetumpka apart. Not to mention shopping and eateries. This initiative will showcase the city’s unique southern charm.