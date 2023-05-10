Mobile Home Fire Claims the Life of Wilcox Co. Woman

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A fatal fire on the 400 block of Jo Celeste Pettway Road in the Alberta community claimed the life of 59 year old, Barbara Ann Browder.

The mother of three grown children lived alone in a trailer in a small close knit community mostly made up of family.

“She was a sweet, sweet, sweet person, we went everywhere together,” said Browder’s sister, Christine.

“We was just like twins. We go to church, we dress alike at church, we just be together all the time, we go on trips together in the summer time.

Christine says the fire started around 8:30 Tuesday morning. She says family members saw the fire at her sister’s trailer — several of them tried to get her out.

“I tried. My uncle tried. My nephew tried. I went in it and I couldn’t get in there. I had to come back out. It was just so sad. My sister was in there and I just couldn’t do nothing for her,” she said.

Browder says her sister’s death — highlights the need for a volunteer fire department — located in the Alberta community.