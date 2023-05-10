Stronger Storms Possible Thursday

by Shane Butler

Moisture rich air mass remains in place across our area. All we need is a trigger to set off showers and storms. We expect daytime heating along with a lingering frontal boundary to help ignite storm activity through Friday. We could even see a few strong or possibly severe storms Thursday. The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gust. Temperatures will continue to manage mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Over the upcoming weekend, high pressure will be building over us. This will help suppress storm activity and reveal more sunshine both days. As a result, we expect temperatures to soar into the lower 90s for highs. It will have all the look and feel of a summertime weather pattern. Those hot and humid conditions will stick around for the start of next week as well. It seems like summer is trying to push spring out of the way.