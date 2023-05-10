UPDATE: Pine Level Elementary Students to Remain Indoors Due to Allergic Reactions
Leaders at Pine Level Elementary School in Autauga County have decided to keep students indoors for the remainder of the school year due to allergic reactions.
As WAKA 8 has reported, the school had reported what was called an “environmental situation” in late April that caused about 45 students to experience minor eye and skin irritations. The school held remote classes for one day last week so that the building and campus could be cleaned.
School leaders say no poisons or toxins were discovered in the cleaning.
Monday, students were allowed to play outdoors for 10 minutes. But they again complained of red, itchy and puffy eyes. School leaders say because of that and elevated grass pollen specific to the school’s location, they decided to cancel all remaining outdoor activities for the school year. A planned Field Day and upcoming grade-level activities will be moved indoors.