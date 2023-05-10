UPDATE: Pine Level Elementary Students to Remain Indoors Due to Allergic Reactions

by WAKA 8

Leaders at Pine Level Elementary School in Autauga County have decided to keep students indoors for the remainder of the school year due to allergic reactions.

As WAKA 8 has reported, the school had reported what was called an “environmental situation” in late April that caused about 45 students to experience minor eye and skin irritations. The school held remote classes for one day last week so that the building and campus could be cleaned.

School leaders say no poisons or toxins were discovered in the cleaning.