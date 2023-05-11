3 Degree Guarantee: Prattville/Autauga Humane Society Gets $1,300 Check

by WAKA 8

We are happy to present our latest 3 Degree Guarantee check to another local charity.

AirNow Home Services and WAKA 8 are giving a check to the Prattville/Autauga Humane Society.

We are presenting $1,300, which is what we raised in April for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The money will go toward helping the basic needs of the shelter.

“$1,300 is actually a Godsend,” Angie Hayden of the Prattville/Autauga Humane Society said. “We’re in the height of puppy and kitten season right now. The shelter — they’re doing the best they can with what they have — but they’re running low on food for dogs and cats, cleaning supplies, all of it. So this will really go a long way in resupplying our stocks.”

AirNow Home Services and WAKA 8 each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees. The money grows during the month to produce a big check. Last year, we gave away more than $15,000!