Black College World Series underway in the Capital City

by WAKA 8

The Black College World Series is underway in the Capital City.

This year marks the third time that Riverwalk Stadium has hosted the series.

Eight teams, four from NCAA DII and four from NAIA, are in Montgomery competing for the championship.

The tournament is broken down into two brackets. The winners of each division will face off in a one game playoff to determine the champion, which will be crowned Saturday.

