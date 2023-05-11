City Offers Community Summer Recreation Programs with Buddy Watson Renovation

by Teresa Lawson

Just four months ago Buddy Watson park was damaged by tornadoes moving through Montgomery.

Now the city is invested 50 million dollars to renovate the park along with other parks and community centers across Montgomery in hopes that youth and adults will take advantage and get out this summer.

With the PAL partnership youths are encouraged to find what suits them this summer and grow in their interests. Adults are also encouraged to take part in community activities.

Summer programs will begin soon. To enroll your child chick here.