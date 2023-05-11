First F45 Training Gym in the River Region Coming to Pike Road

by Carrington Cole

The first F45 Training gym is coming to the Montgomery area in Pike Road.

F45 offers 45-minute group fitness classes that are focused solely on high intensity interval training with each class having a personal trainer.

Jacob Stinson, who is the owner of the F45 Pike Road location, is excited for the Pike Road community to enjoy F45.

“There’s really nothing like this out here and I have been to some other fitness places in the Montgomery area,” stated Stinson. “I am from Montgomery and really just saw the need for something like this out here in Pike Road and just it’s kind of been a blessing to get this location and all of this kind of come together and I think Pike Road is really going to like it.”

This will be the 10th F45 Training in the state.

F45 Training is expected to be open some time in June and are already offering pre-sale memberships.