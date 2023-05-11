Montgomery Police Department Remembers Officers Killed While on Duty

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Police Department is pausing to remember officers killed while on duty and their families.

28 Montgomery police officers have fallen in the line of duty dating back to 1886.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held. Mayor Steven Reed and Police Chief Darrell Albert laid a wreath at the Memorial of the Fallen located at the front entrance of police headquarters.

“Here at the Montgomery Police Department, we have 28 of those souls who have passed on, and we are here to celebrate and acknowledge them with their loved ones and their families,” Police Chief Darryl Albert said. “So this is a great time for us to come together and show love and support, and we will continue to do that as we support our men and women in law enforcement all around this world.”

“Law enforcement — they have a tough job when they leave home, you don’t know if they are going to come back. You know that happened to us. My son was 24, had a small baby, just started his life and then your world turns upside down,” Warren Colley said. His son David Colley was killed in a wreck while on duty in 2015.

The service coincided with the observance of National Police Week across the country.