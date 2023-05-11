Selma School Officials Eye Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park in Selma currently sit in a state of disrepair.

Nevertheless, the Selma City School system has shown interested in acquiring the properties from the city.

Memorial Stadium is crumbling. And yellow caution tape is securing the entrance at Bloch Park.

Selma City Schools uses both facilities for high school athletics.

So, the deteriorating conditions are a cause of major concern — for Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd.

“We need somewhere for our scholars to be able to compete. They deserve to be able to compete in their home city,” said Byrd.

Byrd says the high school football season is approaching fast. And if something isn’t done now — the stadium won’t be ready.

“This is something that brings the community together. It’s something that makes all of us feel good. This is something that we can all agree upon. This is something that we can all stand up, cheer, feel happy about.”

Byrd says the acquisitions are not something the school system necessarily wants to do, however, it’s something the system is willing to do — for the sake of it’s students.

Byrd says the district is waiting to sit down with city officials to determine whether the Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park properties will be bought — leased — or transferred.

The district is also showing a willingness to invest in academics — by offering a $7500 dollar sign on bonuses for teachers.

“We’re interested in recruiting the best talent,” said Byrd.

“So, that they can work for Selma City Schools. And we’re willing to put our funding into that goal.”