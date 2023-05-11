Warm, Humid, Afternoon Rain Chances

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off quite warm with most of us in the low 70s and upper 60s. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s today with random afternoon rain and storms. Rain will taper off this evening leaving us with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be more of the same, with very warm temperatures as highs will ease into the upper 80s and lower 90s and the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

This will be a copy and paste forecast for the next several days as showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and even low 90s!