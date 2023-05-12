Alabama Safari Park welcomes two new zebra foals

by WAKA 8

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Alabama Safari Park has two new additions to its herd.

The park welcomed the birth of a male Grant’s zebra foal, born to mom Ophelia, and a female Grevy’s zebra foal, born to mom Yogi this week.

Known as the imperial zebra, Grevy’s zebras are also the most threatened of the three species of zebra, the other two being the plains zebra and the mountain zebra. With fewer than 3,000 remaining in the wild and approximately 200 in human care in the United States, Grevy’s zebras are in very serious danger of extinction.

Visitors can watch both foals enjoying their new habitat and herds while exploring the safari drive-thru.