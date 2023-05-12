HMMA workers donate more than $12,000 to the Montgomery Area Food Bank

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Area Food Bank received a large donation thanks to the employees at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

Proceeds from HMMA’s annual food drive totaled more than $12,000.

“HMMA’s team members have a history of giving back to Montgomery and the River Region,” said Reggie Williams, HMMA Sr. Manager of Human Resources. “For 15 years, they have shown their compassion and generosity by donating non-perishable foods and money to support the mission of the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The Montgomery Area Food Bank is one that I am always proud to support because I know how efficient their operation is and I understand how many families the organization touches every day.”

Each dollar donated to the Montgomery Area Food Bank can provide five meals to Alabamians in need. HMMA says its donation equates to more than 61,000 meals provided to those experiencing hunger and food security.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank serves 12 counties throughout Alabama.