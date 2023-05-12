Pennsylvania charter school students stop in Montgomery as part of Civil Rights Tour

by WAKA 8

Nearly 100 students from a Pennsylvania charter school were in Montgomery as part of a Civil Rights tour.

6th and 7th graders from Global Leadership Academy in Philadelphia made several stops in the South as part of their Global Studies program.

School officials say the purpose of the tour is to see and feel history in-person, rather than just reading about it in a book.

In addition to stopping in Montgomery, the students also visited key civil rights areas in Memphis, Birmingham, Selma, Tuskegee and Atlanta.

WAKA caught up with the students before they had the opportunity to tour EJI’s Legacy Museum downtown.