What’s Happening: May 12-14

by WAKA 8

Prattville City Fest is this weekend, but there are also events celebrating dinosaurs and beer in the River Region. There’s also a lot more to see and do!

Second Saturday will be held at the Montgomery Riverfront, and don’t miss out on Family Fun Day that is a part of the Black College World Series that’s going on at Riverwalk Stadium.

