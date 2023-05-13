1 dead, 3 injured in Montgomery crash

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and injured 3 others.

The two-vehicle accident happened Friday just before 11:00 p.m. in the 4500 block of Troy Highway.

Once police arrived, they made contact with the first driver who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle, along with the two passengers, had life-threatening injuries.

All occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the passengers in the second vehicle later died from their injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation..