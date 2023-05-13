MPD: 1 dead in fatal stabbing Friday

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal stabbing Friday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Durham Drive. This is in the Midtown area near Harrison Road.

Once they arrived, officers and fire medics found an adult male victim with a life-threatening stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-400 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.