Victim identified in fatal stabbing; one person arrested

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have identified the man killed in a fatal stabbing Friday night.

57-year-old Tony O’Neal, of Georgia, was stabbed around 11:00 p.m. in the 3200 block of Durham Drive.

O’Neal was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD charged 22-year-old De’trayveon White, of Montgomery, with murder.

White was taken into custody Saturday and is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No motive has been given at this time.