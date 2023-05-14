MPD: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on Atlanta Highway

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and injured three others.

The fatal shooting happened just after midnight in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found 28-year-old Jarquis Willis, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound. Willis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While at a local area hospital, officers made contact with two adult male victims with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and an adult female with a life-threatening gunshot wound. All victims were transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment. It was determined that the three victims were also shot in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.