26th Annual Kevin Turner Golf Tournament Benefits Prattville YMCA
The 26th annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament brought out plenty of players, all working to help children.
Auburn’s Assistant Head Football Coach and All-American Carnell “Cadillac” Williams served as the 10th guest host for the event, which was held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Capitol Hill course in Prattville.
This was the biggest tournament ever with 76 teams.
The tournament pays tribute to the life of Kevin Turner, a former University of Alabama football player who died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 2016.
The event raises money for the Coach A Child Scholarship Fund Campaign, which provides financial aid to make YMCA services available to all people regardless of their ability to pay.
In 2022 alone, more than 3,000 people shared more than $330,000 in scholarship dollars. To date, the tournament has raised well over a half-million dollars for the scholarship fund.
After Turner’s death, the Turner family was honored as the second guest host. Additional guest hosts included Siran Stacy, Antonio Langham, Andrew Zow, Sherman Williams, Martin Houston, Roger Shultz and Preston Gothard. Last year, more than 290 people participated in the tournament, making it one of the largest in the River Region.