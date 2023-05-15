26th Annual Kevin Turner Golf Tournament Benefits Prattville YMCA

by WAKA 8

The 26th annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Tournament brought out plenty of players, all working to help children.

Auburn’s Assistant Head Football Coach and All-American Carnell “Cadillac” Williams served as the 10th guest host for the event, which was held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Capitol Hill course in Prattville.

This was the biggest tournament ever with 76 teams.

The tournament pays tribute to the life of Kevin Turner, a former University of Alabama football player who died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 2016.

The event raises money for the Coach A Child Scholarship Fund Campaign, which provides financial aid to make YMCA services available to all people regardless of their ability to pay.

In 2022 alone, more than 3,000 people shared more than $330,000 in scholarship dollars. To date, the tournament has raised well over a half-million dollars for the scholarship fund.

“This is an event we started years ago. Kevin really wanted to do something that was going to be long lasting and impactful and in 26 years, it has been long lasting and the number of lives that we have been able to impact through our scholarship fund has been absolutely amazing,” Keith Cantrell, Assistant General Director/Development Director of the Prattville YMCA, said.

In previous years, the golf tournament has relied on Turner’s former Alabama teammates to host the event. This year, organizers turned to rival Auburn and Cadillac Williams.

“To have people to give their time, their energy and their resources, their money, it’s super important to kids’ lives,” Coach Williams said.

Turner, a Prattville native, helped start the tournament and loaned his name to the event in 1998. He was a part of every tournament until 2013, when health issues made his attendance very difficult. He made a brief appearance at the 2015 tournament with the first guest host, former Crimson Tide quarterback and Turner teammate Gary Hollingsworth.